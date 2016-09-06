FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Podcast: What is Russia doing to influence the U.S. election?
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commentary
August 1, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

Podcast: What is Russia doing to influence the U.S. election?

Jason Fields

2 Min Read

Department of Homeland Security workers at the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center in Arlington, Virginia, January 13, 2015.Larry Downing

This week on War College, we talk to the man who literally wrote the book on cyber security, Peter W. Singer, about the hacks of Democratic organizations and what counts as an online act of war. Singer is a senior fellow at the New America Foundation and the author of Cybersecurity and Cyberwar: What Everyone Needs to Know.

Singer walks us through Moscow’s information warfare strategy, tells us why North Korea has the best cyber security on the planet and explains how everything we know about cybersecurity is wrong.

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.