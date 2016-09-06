Podcast: What is Russia doing to influence the U.S. election?

This week on War College, we talk to the man who literally wrote the book on cyber security, Peter W. Singer, about the hacks of Democratic organizations and what counts as an online act of war. Singer is a senior fellow at the New America Foundation and the author of Cybersecurity and Cyberwar: What Everyone Needs to Know.

Singer walks us through Moscow’s information warfare strategy, tells us why North Korea has the best cyber security on the planet and explains how everything we know about cybersecurity is wrong.