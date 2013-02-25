FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dendreon posts fourth-quarter loss versus year-ago profit
February 25, 2013

Dendreon posts fourth-quarter loss versus year-ago profit

(Reuters) - Dendreon Corp DNDN.O reported a quarterly loss versus a year-ago profit on Monday as revenue fell and restructuring costs weighed on the biotechnology company.

The fourth-quarter loss was $38.7 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a profit of $38.1 million, or 26 cents per share.

Excluding items, the loss was 26 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting a loss of 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue fell to $85.5 million from $202.1 million a year ago.

Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Maureen Bavdek

