FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dendreon shares jump on news of prostate drug's European launch
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 3, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Dendreon shares jump on news of prostate drug's European launch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Biotechnology company Dendreon Corp DNDN.O said it would start selling its prostate cancer vaccine Provenge in Europe, sending its shares up nearly 15 percent in premarket trading.

Provenge, once touted as the next big thing in cancer treatment, received European marketing approval in September for use in advanced prostate cancer patients.

The company, which also reported better-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter, said on Monday that it would launch the drug in Europe beginning with the United Kingdom and Germany, but did not specify when that would happen.

Provenge, the company’s sole product on the market, is designed to reprogram the body’s immune cells to attack advanced prostate cancer cells.

The treatment has failed to live up to expectations due to the company’s limited manufacturing capability, quality issues, uncertainty over insurance coverage and competition from rival drugs.

The emergence of easier-to-use rival drugs such as Medivation Inc’s MDVN.O Xtandi and Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) Zytiga has also put pressure on sales of the vaccine, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2010.

Dendreon reported revenue of $74.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, just above analysts’ average estimate of $73 million.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind lung cancer.

An estimated 233,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in the country in 2014, according to the American Cancer Society.

The Seattle-based company’s stock was trading at $3.30 before the bell.

Reporting by Natalie Grover and Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.