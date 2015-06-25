FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines plane in Copenhagen cleared after bomb search
#World News
June 25, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish Airlines plane in Copenhagen cleared after bomb search

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Bomb squad experts found nothing suspicious on a Turkish Airlines plane that had to make an emergency landing in Copenhagen on Thursday, Danish police said.

The plane had been traveling from Istanbul to New York and landed at about 1350 GMT because crew found a suspicious bag which no one on the flight had claimed.

“I can confirm it was a camera bag with an older camera under a seat, which caused the emergency landing. It most likely was not removed after the plane’s last trip,” Kristian Aaskov, duty police officer, told Reuters by telephone.

Crew and passengers had been evacuated before the plane was taxied to a deserted area and checked by bomb experts and sniffer dogs.

Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
