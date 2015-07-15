FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stolen Rubens, Goya paintings returned to Danish castle
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
July 15, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Stolen Rubens, Goya paintings returned to Danish castle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Two paintings by Flemish baroque artist Peter Paul Rubens and Spain’s Francisco Goya that were stolen in 2008 have been returned safely to their walls in Denmark’s Voergaard Castle on Wednesday.

The thieves were caught and have already served their sentence for breaking into the castle in northern Jutland at night and stealing the paintings, but they never gave up the location of the artworks.

The paintings reappeared a month ago.

“That’s when we were contacted by (Danish security and intelligence service) PET who told us the paintings might have showed up in Copenhagen,” chairman of Voergaard Castle Hans Jorgen Kaptain told news agency Ritzau.

“We were sent a picture of the two paintings, leaning against a mattress. They looked so authentic that we dared to believed they were the real ones,” he said.

Danish experts have verified that the paintings match the time period of both Rubens and Goya, but a true verification of authenticity requires examination by experts in the artists’ native countries of the Netherlands and Spain.

The castle press office was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Alexander Tange; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.