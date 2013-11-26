Danish government seals budget deal with opposition: TV

Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt speaks during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s government agreed a deal on the 2014 budget with the main opposition parties late on Tuesday, including tax relief for workers and an agreement to cut corporate taxes earlier, local media said.

The four-year 10 billion Danish crown ($1.82 billion) package will see 1.3 billion set aside for the workers’ tax break, local news agency Ritzau and TV2 News said.

The centre-left minority government, headed by Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, has in the past had to rely on the opposition, or the separate the Red-Green Alliance, to get its bills through.

Talks with the Alliance fell apart on Monday following disagreements how much should be allocated to programs for the elderly.

According to Ritzau, the budget agreed with opposition Liberal and Conservative parties on Tuesday set aside 1 billion crowns for the elderly.

Triple A-rated Denmark has lagged behind its Nordic neighbors Sweden and Norway since the economic crisis, hurt by a burst property bubble which bruised confidence and put the banking sector under pressure.

The government has made cuts to the welfare system and launched a number of initiatives to start growth, including cutting corporate tax rate.

An existing plan to cut the corporate tax rate to 22 percent from 25 percent, originally penciled in from next year, would be brought in earlier, TV2 News said, without going into further details.

($1 = 5.5004 Danish crowns)