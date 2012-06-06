FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Hu to visit Denmark on June 14-16
#World News
June 6, 2012 / 8:07 AM / 5 years ago

China's Hu to visit Denmark on June 14-16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Chinese President Hu Jintao will make an official visit to Denmark on June 14-16, Danish officials said on Wednesday.

Hu will be accompanied by a large group of ministers and other policymakers whose meetings in Copenhagen are expected to focus on economic relations, including in the field of environmental sustainability, the Danish premier’s office said.

China is an important market for many Danish industries, from wind turbines, where Denmark’s Vestas is the world leader, to shipping where A.P. Moller-Maersk is the biggest in the field of container transport.

Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Mark Heinrich

