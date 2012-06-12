China's Hu seen boosting trade on Denmark visit

China's President Hu Jintao inspects an honour guard during an official welcoming ceremony for Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A visit to Denmark later this week by Chinese President Hu Jintao is expected to provide a backdrop for companies to sign export deals worth more than 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.68 billion), the Danish trade minister said.

Denmark also hopes the June 14-16 visit will lead to a doubling of exports to China over the next five years and improve the balance of trade, which is now in China’s favor, Minister for Trade and Investment Pia Olsen Dyhr told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Hu’s visit to Copenhagen, the first state visit since China and Denmark established relations 62 years ago, will be his only European stopover on his way to the G20 meeting in Mexico.

In 2011, Danish exports to China were worth 15.1 billion crowns ($2.54 billion), accounting for 2.5 percent of total Danish goods exports, while Chinese imports to Denmark were worth 36.2 billion crowns, Danish government figures showed.

“We see the possibility of increasing trade to China and actually doubling it in the next five years,” Olsen Dyhr said, adding that Denmark would like more balance in the relationship.

Last year, the most valuable category of Danish exports to China was medical and pharmaceutical products, a field where Denmark has several companies, including Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin producer.

Denmark is also a big provider of shipping between China and the rest of the world as Danish container shipping company Maersk Line is the largest in its sector.

China’s main export to Denmark in 2011 was clothing.

Olsen Dyhr said export and investment agreements would be made during Hu’s visit by companies in the fields of green technology, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products.

“It amounts to more than 10 billion crowns in export agreements, and we are talking about more than a handful of investment agreements,” she said, but declined to name companies.

Daily Jyllands-Posten said that about 20 major orders and other agreements would be signed at a ceremony on Friday.

Ditlev Engel, head of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas, told Reuters on Sunday he hoped the visit would be “another very important step towards closer cooperation within our sector in China and also outside China.”

In a briefing for reporters on Monday in Beijing, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Song Tao said: “Denmark is very strong in green technology and sustainable investment. President Hu Jintao will promote cooperation in these areas.”

As the world scrambles for dwindling natural resources, China’s gaze has turned towards the Arctic, including to the petroleum and mineral potential of Greenland, a self-governing part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Song declined to comment on any Chinese plans to invest in Greenland but reiterated that China supports peaceful development in the Arctic and is willing to “increase communications” with Arctic countries on stable development.

Olsen Dyhr said that Denmark would not miss the opportunity to discuss human rights in China with the Chinese officials. “We always talk human rights when we meet with the Chinese.” ($1 = 5.9409 Danish crowns)