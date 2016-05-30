FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Copenhagen opens new cycle path
#Lifestyle
May 30, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Copenhagen opens new cycle path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Copenhagen has inaugurated a 13 km long unbroken bicycle path - the Harbour Circle, around the city’s inner harbor - with a big bicycle parade. The route is the newest addition to Copenhagen’s bike paths.

Certain stretches of the Harbour Circle already have among the highest number of cyclists in the world - every day 41,400 cyclists cross the old harbor bridge Knippelsbro and every day 42,600 cyclists ride down the street Norrebrogade.

New bicycle bridges have created an unbroken cycle path that is expected to increase the number of cyclists even more.

Copenhagen already has 368 kilometers of bike paths and throughout the metropolitan region, an estimated 1,000 km of cycle paths.

