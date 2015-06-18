FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish exit polls give opposition lead, but too close to call
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Danish exit polls give opposition lead, but too close to call

Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and opposition leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen speak to media at their last televised debate with all party leaders in Copenhagen June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Two Danish exit polls gave opposition parties led by former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen a slim lead in a parliamentary election but without polling voters in Greenland and Faroe Islands, the result was too close to call.

An exit poll from state broadcaster DR gave the opposition a three-seat lead in parliament while one from TV2 news channel gave it a one-seat lead.

However, voters in Denmark’s former colonies contribute four parliamentarians and they have traditionally leaned towards the centre-left of Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.