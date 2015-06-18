Danish exit polls give opposition lead, but too close to call

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Two Danish exit polls gave opposition parties led by former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen a slim lead in a parliamentary election but without polling voters in Greenland and Faroe Islands, the result was too close to call.

An exit poll from state broadcaster DR gave the opposition a three-seat lead in parliament while one from TV2 news channel gave it a one-seat lead.

However, voters in Denmark’s former colonies contribute four parliamentarians and they have traditionally leaned towards the centre-left of Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt.