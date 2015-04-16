Danish election moves closer as PM's popularity rises: sources

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt may call for a national election to be held within weeks after several opinion polls have shown growing support for the ruling center-left coalition, sources close to the prime minister told Reuters.

The next election must take place no later than Sept. 14. But sources in the two ruling parties, Social Democrats and the Social Liberals, said Thorning-Schmidt may call the vote before the summer break - even though her bloc lags the center right.

The last meeting of parliament before the recess is scheduled for June 4, and an election can happen in Denmark within three weeks of the prime minister calling the vote.

Bookmakers Danske Spil have May 12 or June 9 as the most likely dates.

The leader of the opposition, right-wing populist Danish People’s Party, Kristian Thulesen Dahl, has also said he expects the prime minister to call the election as early as next week and set the date for May 12.

The center-left coalition is still around 5 percentage points behind the center-right bloc. Thorning-Schmidt has proved largely an unpopular leader, perceived to have backtracked on promises as well as trimming welfare spending.

However, Thorning-Schmidt has benefited from improved economic growth over the past year. Voters have also praised her leadership after shooting attacks in Copenhagen in February at a free speech event and a synagogue that killed two people.

“What speaks for an early election is the idea that the progress they have made is temporary, and that you have an unique window with a lot of temporary factors making Thorning-Schmidt popular,” assistant professor Asmus Leth Olsen from University of Copenhagen said.

Several political parties have advertised heavily in recent weeks, with posters of political leaders already dotted around Copenhagen.