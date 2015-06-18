Danish opposition leader says has opportunity to create new government

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish opposition leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen said early Friday morning his Liberal party and other centre-right groups have an opportunity to form a new government after Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt conceded defeat in a parliamentary election.

“Tonight we have been given an opportunity, but only an opportunity, to take leadership in Denmark,” Rasmussen told supporters in parliament. “We take that upon ourselves and I take that upon myself.”