Danish PM Thorning-Schmidt concedes election defeat, quits
#World News
June 18, 2015 / 11:20 PM / 2 years ago

Danish PM Thorning-Schmidt concedes election defeat, quits

Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, with her husband Steven Kinnock, is on her way to cast her vote in Oesterbro, during general elections, in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt conceded defeat and quit as head of her Social Democrat Party after voters swung to the opposition centre-right in a parliamentary election on Thursday.

“We did not win the election, and we were beaten at the finish line,” Denmark’s first female prime minister, in power since 2011, told supporters.

“Leadership is to step down at the right time. And that time is now,” she added, announcing she was quitting as party leader.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, writing by Alister Doyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
