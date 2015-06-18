Danish PM Thorning-Schmidt concedes election defeat, quits

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt conceded defeat and quit as head of her Social Democrat Party after voters swung to the opposition centre-right in a parliamentary election on Thursday.

“We did not win the election, and we were beaten at the finish line,” Denmark’s first female prime minister, in power since 2011, told supporters.

“Leadership is to step down at the right time. And that time is now,” she added, announcing she was quitting as party leader.