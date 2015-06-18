FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish opposition leader Rasmussen offers to head government
June 18, 2015 / 11:58 PM / 2 years ago

Danish opposition leader Rasmussen offers to head government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Danish opposition leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen offered on Friday to try to form a centre-right government after voters ditched the ruling centre-left in an election that also gave huge gains to a eurosceptic, anti-immigrant right-wing party.

Rasmussen, a former prime minister who as head of the Liberal Party is best placed to form a coalition after Thursday’s election, told supporters Danes could create strong results by working together.

“What I offer today is to put myself at the head of a government who facilitates that cooperation,” he said.

Reporting By Alister Doyle; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

