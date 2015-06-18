FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish TVs project opposition election win, based on early count
June 18, 2015 / 7:18 PM / 2 years ago

Danish TVs project opposition election win, based on early count

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish television stations projected a narrow win for the centre-right opposition led by former premier Lars Lokke Rasmussen based on a very small number of votes counted after Thursday’s election.

State broadcaster DR said the opposition stood to gain 92 seats in parliament to 83 seats for parties behind Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt while TV2 news gave the centre-right opposition 90 seats to 85 seats with 1.3 percent of the vote counted.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki

