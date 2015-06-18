FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish TVs give opposition clear win with 50 percent vote counted
June 18, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Danish TVs give opposition clear win with 50 percent vote counted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish television stations projected that opposition parties led by Lars Lokke Rasmussen would beat the bloc of Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt in a parliamentary election on Thursday with 50 percent of the vote counted.

State broadcaster DR gave Rasmuseen’s centre-right bloc 91 seats to Thorning-Schmidt’s 84 seats while TV2 news channel projected 92 seats for the centre-right opposition to 83 seats for the ruling centre-left.

Both channels also projected that the right-wing eurosceptic Danish People’s Party would be the second largest single party behind Thorning-Schmidt’s Social Democrats in a new parliament, ahead of Rasmussen’s Liberals.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Alister Doyle

