Elephants play truant from Copenhagen circus
September 12, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Elephants play truant from Copenhagen circus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Two elephants said goodbye to the circus and took a walk along a Copenhagen street packed with rush-hour traffic on Wednesday, one following the other with trunk linked to tail.

Sonia, 31, and Vana Mana, 41, star turns at the Circus Benneweis, strolled down the multi-lane Borups Alle in the Danish capital for about 200 meters before their trainer caught up with them.

“They were walking past the morning traffic trunk-to-tail,” a police officer told Danish news agency Ritzau.

Police blocked the road so the tuskers could return to the circus site unhurt.

“Nobody was hurt, so it was just two elephants out for a stroll,” the police officer said.

Reporting by Kristian Mortensen; Editing by Angus MacSwan

