EU's Juncker to meet Danish PM next week on referendum

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet Danish Prime Minister Lars Rasmussen to discuss the consequences of Thursday’s Danish referendum, in which the Danes rejected adopting more EU laws to fight cross-border crime.

“We take note of the outcome of the Danish referendum. It means that Denmark keeps its status in the Justice and Home Affairs area as foreseen by the EU treaty,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular news briefing.

“Commission president Juncker spoke on the telephone last night to the Danish prime minister and agreed to meet in Brussels next week to agree how to take things from there,” Schinas said.