9 months ago
Denmark hopes to reach Europol membership deal soon: foreign minister
#World News
November 15, 2016 / 1:39 PM / 9 months ago

Denmark hopes to reach Europol membership deal soon: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's foreign minister Kristian Jensen hopes to reach a deal with the European Commission within weeks that allows the country to remain within the European Union's cross-border police organisation Europol, he said on Twitter.

Danish broadcaster TV2 earlier reported that Jensen expected to close the deal within two weeks. He said on Twitter that he only "hoped" to close the deal within "some weeks".

Danes last December rejected a government proposal for new laws needed to keep the country inside the European police agency.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
