EU offers Denmark partial access to Europol database - sources

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The European Commission has offered Denmark partial access to Europol’s database, following the Nordic country’s vote to leave the cross-border police organization, government sources said on Tuesday.

In a precursor to the much more dramatic vote by the British in June to leave the European Union entirely, Danes last December rejected a government proposal for new laws needed to keep the country inside the European police agency.

As a result, Danish lawmakers have sought an alternative deal that would allow its police force to maintain access to the organization’s database.

Two sources in the Danish parliament told Reuters that the EU Commission had offered Denmark access to the database through an intermediate officer within Europol. Both sources declined to be quoted by name as the offer has not been made public yet.