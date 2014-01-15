Denmark expects to meet EU budget goal in second-quarter review

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark is confident it will meet EU deficit targets at its next review, which could give it more room to help an economy that has struggled since a property bubble burst at the height of the global crash, the finance minister said.

The European Commission has demanded that Denmark target a 3 percent fiscal deficit and implement measures that cut Denmark’s structural deficit by half a percentage point a year from 2011 to 2013 after reaching 5.1 percent of GDP in May 2010.

“All figures tell us that Denmark has lived up to the recommendations from June 2010,” Bjarne Corydon told Reuters. “It is important for the confidence and the credibility which Denmark enjoys from the financial market and which gives us very low interest rates.”

Corydon expects the evaluation, due in the second quarter, probably May, will give Denmark a chance to move away from the constrained fiscal policy demanded by the Commission but which, the government says, compounded its economic woes.

Triple A-rated Denmark has lagged Nordic neighbors Sweden and Norway in growth since the global financial crisis, hurt by the 2008 slump in the property market which bruised confidence and put the banking sector under pressure.

The government expects to overcome much of the turmoil and sees GDP growth picking up to 1.6 percent this year and 1.9 percent next year from last year’s 0.4 percent - after a drop of 5 percent during the crisis.

“If we do not get out the recommendation in the spring, Denmark will probably be asked again by the EU to put more constraints on the public economy of at least 0.5 percentage points of GDP per year from 2014,” Corydon said.

“The government has gone to the very limit in financial policy. We cannot do more unless we on purpose want to violate the rules of the EU’s financial pact and Denmark’s own budget law.”

The minister said that the government sees a budget deficit in 2015 of 2.9 percent - just below the EU target.

PRIVATE SECTOR

He declined to say how the government might be able to boost the economy if it secures more financial freedom from the review, but acknowledged there was little more now that could be done to boost a private sector that he sees driving growth.

Corydon said the first signs of the upturn would come from private consumption and private investments, as the government has no room to further to stimulate the private sector more than has already been done in the budget for 2014.

In the first two years in office, the government has pushed through tax reductions for businesses and workers and introduced an array of infrastructure projects amounting to more than 44 billion Danish crowns (5.9 billion euros) in 2014 - the highest level in 30 years - to stimulate the economy.

“I am very reluctant to say that Danish economy now is on track and everything will go fine. I will only say ... that a swing in the mood of the private sector is on its way,” he said.

Figures for consumer and industrial confidence, however, worsened in December, suggesting there is some way to go.

The minister dismissed a suggestion from Nobel prize winning economist Paul Krugman who said on Thursday at a conference in Copenhagen that Denmark had suffered from its fixed exchange rate policy which it has pursued since 1982, firstly against the German D-Mark and now against the euro.

European Union member Denmark’s policy of holding the crown steady against the euro means the central bank shifts interest rates for the sole purpose of keeping the currency around its central parity of 7.46038 per euro.

“This policy is the anchor in our economic policy and for the private enterprises as well,” Corydon said.

“It has taken us more than 30 years to build up the confidence in the financial market to that policy which now renders us a very low interest rate, stability and a scope in the economical policy which cannot be over valued.”