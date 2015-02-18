FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No 'Plan B' for Danish currency policy, says finance minister
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 18, 2015 / 5:34 PM / 3 years ago

No 'Plan B' for Danish currency policy, says finance minister

Sabina Zawadzki, Erik Matzen

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s fixed exchange rate against the euro will remain the cornerstone of its economic policy, despite the burden of negative interest rates it is carrying to keep the peg in place, the country’s finance minister said.

There is no back-up plan should speculators try to dislodge the crown currency’s peg against the euro, Bjarne Corydon told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Asked whether Denmark had a ‘Plan B’ in case of a speculative attack, he said: “ No. We have quite a sufficient ‘Plan A’.”

The Danish central bank has been trying to stem the rising tide of demand for Danish assets as investors worried about the impact of Greece’s debt crisis on the euro zone seek safer markets.

Denmark has slashed interest rates four times since mid-January, after Switzerland dropped its cap on the franc to the euro, a move that led some to believe Denmark could be next.

The deposit rate is now at the same level as its Swiss equivalent at -0.75 percent.

Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.