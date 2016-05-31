FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark will punish advocating criminal acts, ban 'hate preachers'
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2016 / 12:34 PM / a year ago

Denmark will punish advocating criminal acts, ban 'hate preachers'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will punish preachers who encourage criminal acts and blacklist “hate preachers” from Denmark, the government said Tuesday, after a documentary about imams advocating illegal acts sparked nationwide controversy in February.

The documentary showed hidden camera footage of imams in Danish mosques advocating the corporal punishment of children, stoning and whipping unfaithful spouses and requiring women to have sex with violent spouses.

“We will criminalize the sanctioning of punishable acts in religious education,” said the church and culture minister, Bertel Haarder. Doing so would not compromise the Danish constitution or international conventions, he said.

“We have parallel societies in Denmark that unfortunately do great damage, especially to young people,” he said, noting that Islamic State get more fighters from Denmark than any country apart from Belgium.

A list of persons known for preaching hate speech will also be made public, and the will be banned from entering Denmark. EU citizens will be put on a separate watch list.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.