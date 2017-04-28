FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark charges six men with training, fighting for Islamic State
#World News
April 28, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 4 months ago

Denmark charges six men with training, fighting for Islamic State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's public prosecutor's office said on Friday it had charged six men with allowing themselves to be recruited by Islamic State and fighting for the militant group in Syria.

Across Europe, from Sweden to Britain, governments are locked in a struggle to tame a threat from Islamist militants that has thrown into sharp focus their difficulties integrating Muslim minorities.

In two other separate cases, Denmark has stripped two men of their citizenship and sentenced them to prison after inciting terrorism and fighting for Islamic State in Syria.

State attorney Lise-Lotte Nilas said the charges included permitting themselves to be recruited by a terror organization.

"We have six men in Denmark, against whom I believe there are grounds to lay charges of violating terror provisions in the penal code," Nilas said.

The six men, who are currently held on remand, were either Danish citizens or foreigners resident in Denmark, the prosecutor said.

The charges could carry prison sentences of more than four years.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Richard Lough

