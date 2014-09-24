Denmark's Aller Media closes five magazines

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish media house Aller Media closed five magazines and made redundant 23 employees as a consequence of what it described as a pressured media market.

“We have decided to close down print productions for young people, as this target group is increasingly deselecting print versions in favor of digital versions,” Aller Media executive Pal Thore Krosby said in a statement.

With 2 million weekly readers, Aller Media has a 72 percent market share of weekly magazines in Denmark and 26 percent share of monthly magazines.