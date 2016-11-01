Syrian refugee sought after family found dead in freezer in Denmark

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The bodies of a Syrian woman and her two daughters, aged 7 and 9, have been found in a freezer in a town in Denmark and the woman's husband and father of the children was being sought, Danish police said on Tuesday.

The discovery was made on Sunday night in Aabenraa in southern Denmark. The family came to Denmark in summer 2015 and obtained refugee status, police said.

A court on Monday pronounced the Syrian father, Hamid Farid Mohammed, "imprisoned in absentia," meaning he should be detained immediately.

Police said 33-year-old Mohammed fled Denmark on Friday into Germany and then flew to Turkey. Danish police said they were cooperating with the Turkish police to find him.