Danish PM calls for action against hate speech

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen proposed on Wednesday a plan to curb hate speech from radical imams after a meeting with political party leaders.

The proposal followed a documentary series aired by news station TV2 revealing how imams in eight mosques in Denmark advocated illegal practices such as stoning, corporal punishment and bigamy, to Muslim women and children.

Rasmussen proposed the creation of a list of registered “hate preachers” in order to prevent them from speaking publicly in Denmark. He also suggested criminalizing subversive comments and preventing certain people from visiting places of worship or gathering places.

“In that way, we can get those people, who, under the cover of religion and theology, erode our society,” Rasmussen told a news conference.

Danish politicians have tried in the last decade to shut down extremist religious groups with little success.