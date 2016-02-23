FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark PM calls party heads' meeting as government support hangs in balance
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 23, 2016 / 9:03 PM / 2 years ago

Denmark PM calls party heads' meeting as government support hangs in balance

Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen attends the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called a meeting on Tuesday night of party leaders who back his minority government to assess whether he has enough support in parliament to stay in office, after one party withdrew support for his environment minister.

Rasmussen, who heads the Liberals, wrote on Twitter that he had called a meeting to see “if the government retains a majority to be the government”.

The Conservatives, who support Rasmussen’s government in parliament, said on Tuesday they could no longer back Environment and Food Minister Eva Kjer Hansen after she was accused of misleading the house over the environmental impact of a series of planned agricultural reforms.

The Conservatives say that they support the legislation but not the minister and that Rasmussen therefore needs to fire her or face losing their support in parliament, meaning he may have to call fresh elections.

As a result, Hansen is expected to become the second minister to quit since Rasmussen formed his minority government after an election last June.

The Liberals hold only 34 seats in the 179-seat parliament, but they are supported by the Conservatives with six seats, the Danish People’s Party with 37 and the Liberal Alliance with 13.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.