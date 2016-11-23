FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Flying drone smuggles cell-phone, saw blade into Danish prison
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
November 23, 2016 / 3:35 PM / 9 months ago

Flying drone smuggles cell-phone, saw blade into Danish prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Not a cake with a file in it, but maybe the modern equivalent.

A drone flew a load of illegal items to an inmate's cell on the fourth floor of a Danish prison, the Danish Prison Union said on Wednesday, presumably to help bust the inmate out.

The drone carried two mobile phones, a saw blade and various bolts across the Nyborg Prison's wall and successfully delivered them to the inmate through the cell's window on Tuesday night before disappearing.

Prison guards immediately discovered the drop and seized the items, but did not catch the drone nor the person controlling it.

"It's fortunate it was discovered this time, but it might not be like that the next time," chairman of the Prison Union, Kim Osterbye said.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.