Flying drone smuggles cell-phone, saw blade into Danish prison

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Not a cake with a file in it, but maybe the modern equivalent.

A drone flew a load of illegal items to an inmate's cell on the fourth floor of a Danish prison, the Danish Prison Union said on Wednesday, presumably to help bust the inmate out.

The drone carried two mobile phones, a saw blade and various bolts across the Nyborg Prison's wall and successfully delivered them to the inmate through the cell's window on Tuesday night before disappearing.

Prison guards immediately discovered the drop and seized the items, but did not catch the drone nor the person controlling it.

"It's fortunate it was discovered this time, but it might not be like that the next time," chairman of the Prison Union, Kim Osterbye said.