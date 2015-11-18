FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Copenhagen air terminal briefly evacuated over suspicious bag
November 18, 2015 / 11:54 AM / 2 years ago

Copenhagen air terminal briefly evacuated over suspicious bag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Copenhagen Airport’s Terminal 3 was briefly evacuated on Wednesday because of a suspicious bag but returned to normal after it was found to be a false alarm.

The terminal was cleared from around 0630 ET to 0800 ET after some passengers reported hearing other passengers talking about a bomb, police said on Twitter without giving details.

No flights were canceled as departures and arrivals were moved to other terminals of the Nordic region’s largest airport.

The Copenhagen Metro and trains between Sweden and Denmark were briefly disrupted but were operating normally again soon after.

Danish police said they had increased their security readiness to the second-highest of five levels of readiness, as a consequence of the attacks in Paris last week.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, additional reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Andrew Roche

