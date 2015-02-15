FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second man dies in Copenhagen attacks: police
#World News
February 15, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 3 years ago

Second man dies in Copenhagen attacks: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A man who had been shot in the head multiple times at a Copenhagen synagogue has died from his injuries, Danish police said on Sunday.

Denmark was on high alert and a massive manhunt was underway after the shooting on Saturday, in which two police officers were injured.

The attack occurred hours after a man sprayed bullets at a cafe hosting a debate on freedom of speech in an incident the prime minister called a terror act. One person was killed and three police officers were injured.

It was not yet known if there was a connection between the two attacks, Danish police said.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
