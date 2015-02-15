Second man dies in Copenhagen attacks: police

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A man who had been shot in the head multiple times at a Copenhagen synagogue has died from his injuries, Danish police said on Sunday.

Denmark was on high alert and a massive manhunt was underway after the shooting on Saturday, in which two police officers were injured.

The attack occurred hours after a man sprayed bullets at a cafe hosting a debate on freedom of speech in an incident the prime minister called a terror act. One person was killed and three police officers were injured.

It was not yet known if there was a connection between the two attacks, Danish police said.