France condemns Copenhagen attack, ambassador unharmed: presidency
February 14, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

France condemns Copenhagen attack, ambassador unharmed: presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday he had been informed of an attack in Copenhagen during a public meeting on freedom of expression attended by the French ambassador to Denmark.

Ambassador Francois Zimeray was not hit by the gunshots, Hollande said in a statement, adding that several people may have been wounded and that Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve would go to Copenhagen as soon as possible.

Hollande expressed his solidarity to Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, he said.

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius condemned what he called a “terrorist attack” in a separate statement.

