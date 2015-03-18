FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three injured in gang-related clash in Danish mall: police
March 18, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Three injured in gang-related clash in Danish mall: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Three people were shot and injured on Wednesday in a gang-related “showdown” between two groups in a shopping mall on the outskirts of Copenhagen, Danish police said.

Police said they had detained three people but would not confirm whether they were those responsible for the shootings. They said the three injured people had suffered knife as well as gunshot wounds to the stomach, arm and back.

Copenhagen is still jittery after former convict Omar El-Hussein attacked a free speech event and a synagogue last month, shooting dead two people and injuring five police officers.

“Everything indicates that two gang-related groups have clashed in the shopping mall. It culminated in the (car-park) basement where an as yet unknown number of shots were fired,” the police said in a statement.

In a tweet, police described the shootings as the result of a “showdown”.

Eyewitnesses told local media they saw two people running out of the mall while another saw one handcuffed being led away by the police and wearing a bullet proof jacket.

Reporting by Copenahegn Bureau; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
