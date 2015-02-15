FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish police kill man in Copenhagen, close to earlier attacks
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 15, 2015 / 5:14 AM / 3 years ago

Danish police kill man in Copenhagen, close to earlier attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish police shot and killed a man in Copenhagen on Sunday near the sites of earlier gun attacks that killed two people and wounded five police officers, the force said on its Twitter feed.

“The man was hailed. He opened fire against the police and was then shot to death. The man has died. No police officers were hit,” the police said in a statement of the incident in the Norrebro area of the city.

Earlier, two people died and five police officers were wounded in attacks on a cafe, hosting a controversial Swedish artist who had been threatened with death due to his cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, and on a synagogue.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelson; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.