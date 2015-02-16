FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama offers condolences to Danish prime minister after Copenhagen attacks
February 16, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

Obama offers condolences to Danish prime minister after Copenhagen attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt to offer condolences following attacks in Copenhagen, the White House said via Twitter on Monday.

Obama expressed U.S. solidarity with its Danish allies and invited Denmark to participate in a summit to counter violent extremism this week.

Police in Copenhagen shot dead on Sunday the gunman suspected of carrying out attacks on a synagogue and a free speech event on Saturday that killed two people and injured others.

Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Tom Brown

