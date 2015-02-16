Obama offers condolences to Danish prime minister after Copenhagen attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt to offer condolences following attacks in Copenhagen, the White House said via Twitter on Monday.

Obama expressed U.S. solidarity with its Danish allies and invited Denmark to participate in a summit to counter violent extremism this week.

Police in Copenhagen shot dead on Sunday the gunman suspected of carrying out attacks on a synagogue and a free speech event on Saturday that killed two people and injured others.