Danish police shoot, injure one, in Copenhagen following attacks

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish police fired multiple shots in the capital on Sunday hitting one person following two attacks in Copenhagen, one of which has been labeled as a terrorist strike by the prime minister.

The police said on their Twitter account they had fired the shots but could not say what condition the injured person was in.

Two people died and five police officers were wounded after attacks on a cafe, hosting a controversial Swedish artist who had been threatened with death due to his cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, and on a synagogue.