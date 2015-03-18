FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

Shots fired in Copenhagen shopping mall after a fight: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Three people were injured in the basement of a shopping mall on the outskirts of Copenhagen when shots were fired after a fight between two groups of people broke out, Copenhagen police said on Wednesday.

It said police had restrained three other people although it was unclear if they were responsible for the shooting. The police declined to give a precise motive for the shooting.

“It seem two groups got in a quarrel and it culminated in the parking basement in Field’s where a still unknown number of shots were fired,” Communications Officer Sebastian Richelsen said.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alison Williams

