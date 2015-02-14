FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish PM says Copenhagen shooting was terrorist attack
#World News
February 14, 2015 / 7:49 PM / 3 years ago

Danish PM says Copenhagen shooting was terrorist attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s prime minister, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, said the country was on high alert after a “terrorist attack” in Copenhagen that police said had been aimed at a controversial Swedish artist.

“We feel certain now that it was a politically motivated attack, and thereby it was a terrorist attack,” she told reporters close to the site of the shooting, in which one civilian was killed and three policemen were wounded. “We are on high alert all over the country.”

Police said preliminary interviews with witnesses suggested there had been only one attacker, not two as they had previously stated, and issued a photograph of the suspect.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Kevin Liffey

