Danish police say believe man they shot dead responsible for both shootings

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Danish police said they believed the man shot dead by officers in Copenhagen on Sunday was responsible for two shootings in the city at a freedom of expression event and a synagogue which killed two people and wounded five.

“We assume that it’s the same culprit behind both incidents, and we also assume that the culprit that was shot by the police task force on Norreport station is the person behind both of these assassinations,” Chief police inspector Torben Molgaard Jensen told reporters.