Sweden says evaluating terror threat level after Copenhagen attacks
February 16, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Sweden says evaluating terror threat level after Copenhagen attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s security police said on Monday they were considering whether to raise the country’s terror threat level after a gunman killed two people in neighboring Denmark at the weekend.

The security police said they had taken several measures following the events in Copenhagen and were focusing on identifying any connections to Sweden.

“We still need to gather more detail to decide whether the deeds in Copenhagen affect the Swedish terror threat level, but it’s clear that it is already at an elevated level,” the security police said in a statement.

Danish police shot dead the 22-year-old gunman on Sunday and said he was known to intelligence services prior to the shooting.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Anna Ringstrom

