Shots fired at Copenhagen synagogue: Danish police

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - One person was shot in the head and two police were wounded in an attack on a synagogue in central Copenhagen, Danish police said, adding that it was too early to say whether the incident was connected to an earlier one at an arts cafe.

Danish television station TV2 said a large metro and train station nearby, Norreport, was being evacuated.

The news followed a shooting attack earlier Saturday on a cafe which hosted a debate on freedom of speech and was attended by Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who has been threatened with death for his cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. One man died in that attack, and police said a suspect was still at large.