Danish police investigating Copenhagen shooting case as 'terror act'
February 14, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Danish police investigating Copenhagen shooting case as 'terror act'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish police are investigating a shooting at a public meeting in a Copenhagen cultural center as a “terror act”, police spokesman Jorgen Skov told journalists on Saturday.

One civilian was killed and two perpetrators were still at large after trying to shoot their way into the center, where a debate on freedom of speech was being held. It was attended by Lars Vilks, who has received death threats since publishing images of the Prophet Mohammad.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Kevin Liffey

