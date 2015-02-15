U.S. condemns Danish attacks, defends right to free speech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday condemned the deadly weekend attacks in Copenhagen at a free speech event and a synagogue and said it stood with Denmark and others in defending freedom of speech and opposing anti-Semitism.

A synagogue guard and a filmmaker were killed and five police were wounded in the two attacks in the Danish capital on Saturday and Sunday. Police on Sunday shot and killed a gunman suspected in the shootings.

“The people of the United States stand united with the people of Denmark and all others who defend the universal right of freedom of speech and stand against anti-Semitism and bigotry in all its forms,” the State Department said in a statement.