Danish submarine owner has not said how journalist died: police

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A Danish inventor accused of murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his submarine did not say she died from carbon monoxide poisoning, police said on Wednesday, correcting an earlier statement.

On Monday Danish police said Peter Madsen had told them in an Oct. 14 interrogation that Wall, 30, had died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine, while he was on the deck of the vessel.

Reacting to comments by Madsen’s defense lawyer, the police said on Wednesday he had not specifically said how Wall died but had mentioned the possibility of such a cause of death.

Madsen is facing charges of murder, mutilating Wall’s body and sexual assault without intercourse, based on 14 interior and exterior stab wounds found on her body. He denies killing Wall but has admitted to dismembering her body and dumping the parts in the sea, police have said.

Wall, who was researching a story on Madsen, went missing after he took her out to sea in the 17-metre (56-foot) submarine in August. On Aug. 23, police identified a headless female torso that washed ashore in Copenhagen as Wall‘s.