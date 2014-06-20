Danish government says hostage held in Syria freed

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A Danish freelance photographer has been freed after being held hostage in Syria for 13 months, Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Daniel Rye Ottesen was captured in Syria on May 17, 2013, after traveling there to document the conflict and living conditions of civilians, especially children, his family said in a statement emailed by the Foreign Ministry late on Thursday.

The family said the 25-year-old was “under the circumstances (feeling) well and is now about to be reunited with his family”.

Neither the Danish government nor Ottesen’s family gave any further details.