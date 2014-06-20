FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish government says hostage held in Syria freed
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 20, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Danish government says hostage held in Syria freed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A Danish freelance photographer has been freed after being held hostage in Syria for 13 months, Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Daniel Rye Ottesen was captured in Syria on May 17, 2013, after traveling there to document the conflict and living conditions of civilians, especially children, his family said in a statement emailed by the Foreign Ministry late on Thursday.

The family said the 25-year-old was “under the circumstances (feeling) well and is now about to be reunited with his family”.

Neither the Danish government nor Ottesen’s family gave any further details.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.