Quirky Danish store Tiger expects rapid growth after Manhattan debut

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Tiger, the Danish retailer once the dubbed the love child of IKEA and a dollar store, expects another year of 40 percent-plus revenue growth, helped by its debut in Manhattan two weeks ago.

The retailer sells an unusual mix of merchandise at low prices, including brightly colored china, toys, fake moustaches, strawberry-shaped flip-flops and soap bubble machines, plus more mainstream items such as computer wires and cycling gear.

Tiger has expanded rapidly since launching in Denmark in 1995. It opened 122 stores last year and now has 411 mostly in Europe. It has plans to go public via a stock market listing in the next 12-18 months, banking sources specializing in retail companies told Reuters.

Newly appointed Chief Executive Xavier Vidal did not comment on a possible initial public offering, saying his focus was on expansion of the 20-year-old company which he became head of in January.

“First we’ll take Manhattan, and then we’ll see about the rest of the U.S. markets,” Vidal, a former The Body Shop executive, told Reuters.

He said he saw similar growth levels this year to the 44 percent revenue growth last year as more stores are opened.

“We’re in no rush to open in every state, but we would like to get New York right and open maybe several stores during the next couple of years and see how that goes,” Vidal said, adding the retailer would continue to expand in Europe.

The company’s revenues have increased five-fold since 2010 to 2.46 billion Danish crowns ($371 million) in 2014, when operating profit amounted to 286.5 million crowns.

Swedish private equity firm EQT bought 70 percent of Tiger in 2013. Bankers said EQT paid less than 200 million euros for the stake and they value the company now at about 2 billion euros.

Popsugar, a fashion and lifestyle website, ran an article on Tiger last month on the company’s move into the United States headlined: “If IKEA and the Dollar Store had a baby, this would be it.”

Vidal said Tiger combined affordability with Nordic design.

“When we design our products, we always look for something, that is going to make you smile,” he said from his office in Copenhagen filled Tiger products, including a rubber frog sitting on top of his computer. “Well I am French,” Vidal said.