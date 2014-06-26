Denmark's Vestas reach settlement in U.S. lawsuit

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The world’s biggest wind turbine maker, Vestas Wind Systems, has reached a conditional settlement with the lawyers representing shareholders in the U.S.

“The settlement consists of a cash payment of $5 million to the plaintiffs and will resolve the U.S. class action lawsuit. The settlement will be paid entirely by Vestas’ insurer,” the Danish company said in a statement.

The settlement is subject to approval by a court in the U.S. and to other conditions. A preliminary decision is expected later this year, with a hearing on final approval likely to be held by the end of 2014 or at the beginning of 2015, it said.

Vestas, along with certain of its directors and officers, was named as a defendant in a shareholder class action lawsuit filed in the United States Federal District Court for the District of Colorado concerning among other things the change in accounting policy in March 2011.

Among the allegations raised by the plaintiffs were that Vestas’ share price had been inflated during the class period due to purported misstatements and omissions in relation to the company’s accounting for supply-and-installation contracts

The company said at the time it believed that the complaint was without merit and management is still of that opinion.

“Nevertheless, Vestas believes that resolving the claims would be desirable in order to end the substantial expenses, burdens and uncertainties associated with a continued litigation in the U.S,” the company said in the statement.