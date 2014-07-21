Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing bid for Danish warplane order

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing Co (BA.N) have all submitted binding documents in a tender to supply Denmark with up to 30 fighter jets, the defense ministry said on Monday.

Saab (SAABb.ST) did not bid in the tender, the ministry said. Submitting binding information to the government is a step in the process of trying to win the tender.

Danish politicians are expected to begin discussions on who should win the tender in mid-2015.