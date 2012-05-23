FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2012 / 8:45 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Dentsu to buy 15 percent stake in Kakaku.com from CCC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese advertising agency Dentsu (4324.T) said on Wednesday it will purchase a 15.06 percent stake in Internet site operator Kakaku.com (2371.T) from Culture Convenience Club (CCC).

Unlisted CCC, which operates a chain of DVD and CD rental stores, is Kakaku.com’s main share holder.

Dentsu, Japan’s largest advertising agency, said it hopes to advance Internet advertising and digital marketing through the tie-up with Kakaku.com, which operates a site comparing the prices of consumer goods such as electronics and home appliances.

Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson

