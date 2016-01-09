Alaska-to-Denver flight diverted to Vancouver, suspect arrested - authorities

(Reuters) - A United flight en route to Denver from Anchorage, Alaska, was diverted on Saturday to Vancouver where a suspect was arrested due to “security concerns,” authorities said.

United Air Lines Flight 1104 landed safely at about 4:30 a.m. local time in the western Canadian city, where it was met by law enforcement authorities, the airline said. There were 131 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Richmond, British Columbia, said on Twitter that a suspect was taken into custody and operations at Vancouver International Airport were not affected by the incident.

Police said no other information was immediately available.

CNN reported that a “threatening message” was found on the aircraft.